Tinubu swears in Ibok-ete Ibas as FG plans to release Rivers allocation

President Bola Tinubu has officially sworn in Vice Admiral Ibok-ete Ibas (rtd.) as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, following the declaration of a state of emergency in the state.

Ibas was sworn in on Wednesday, March 19, after a brief meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Tinubu had announced his appointment in a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, March 18, where he also suspended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The President defended his decision, citing Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, stating that he could no longer watch the escalating political crisis in Rivers State without taking decisive action.

“The situation in Rivers State has reached a critical level, and it is my duty to ensure peace, stability, and effective governance,” Tinubu said.

However, the suspension of the governor and other elected officials has sparked widespread criticism.

Opposition leaders, legal experts, and civic groups—including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Femi Falana, the Labour Party (LP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Nigerian Bar Association—have condemned the move as unconstitutional and an attack on democracy.

Despite the backlash, the pro-Nyesom Wike faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Martins Amaewhule, has welcomed the emergency rule, accusing Fubara of disregarding a Supreme Court ruling on the state’s political crisis.

FG to Release Rivers State Allocation

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has confirmed that Rivers State’s monthly allocation from the federation account will be released to the new Sole Administrator.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, told State House correspondents that the funds would be made available upon request by Ibas, given the unusual political situation in the state.

“In my view, it is appropriate to release the funds because the extraordinary circumstances in Rivers State have necessitated a departure from normal procedures,” Fagbemi stated.