BREAKING: President Tinubu renames University of Abuja

The Federal Government has officially renamed the University of Abuja Yakubu Gowon University in honour of General Yakubu Gowon, the former military head of state.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, announced the last Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting of 2024, which President Bola Tinubu presided over.

Speaking to journalists, Idris disclosed that the renaming was approved in recognition of Gowon’s significant contributions to Nigeria's nation-building efforts during his leadership.

“General Yakubu Gowon is a symbol of national unity and peace.

“His role in keeping Nigeria together during its most turbulent times cannot be overstated. This is why the Federal Government, under the guidance of President Tinubu, has chosen to honour him in this way.”

The decision marks a pivotal moment for the University of Abuja, as it aligns itself with the legacy of one of Nigeria’s most celebrated statesmen.

Through this gesture, President Tinubu continues highlighting his administration's commitment to celebrating individuals who have played key roles in shaping the nation.

Yakubu Gowon served as Nigeria’s military Head of State between 1966 and 1975 and is widely respected for his efforts in rebuilding the country after the civil war.