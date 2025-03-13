Tinubu settles Lagos Assembly rift, backs Obasa as Speaker

President Bola Tinubu has resolved the leadership crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly by endorsing Mudashiru Obasa to remain as Speaker, overriding recommendations from party elders.

Tinubu’s intervention followed a closed-door meeting with all 40 lawmakers at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday, March 12.

A Presidency official, speaking anonymously, confirmed that the President urged lawmakers to work together for the stability of Lagos State.

“Tinubu met the lawmakers behind closed doors. They spoke about their grievances, and the President has resolved the problems,” the source said.

“With this development, Obasa will remain Speaker. His position is no longer threatened, and all lawmakers have agreed to work with him.”

This decision contradicts the advice of a panel led by former Osun State Governor Bisi Akande and former Ogun State Governor Gbenga Daniel.

The panel, backed by the Governance Advisory Council, had recommended Obasa step down after his reinstatement to allow for a new Speaker from Lagos West.

Obasa was impeached on January 13, 2025, by 35 lawmakers over allegations of high-handedness and financial mismanagement.

He was reinstated on March 3 after Mojisola Meranda resigned as Speaker and returned to her former role as Deputy Speaker.

A source close to Obasa revealed that Tinubu also instructed him to withdraw his lawsuit challenging his impeachment.

“The President told the lawmakers to allow Obasa to work, and Obasa should also withdraw the case against Meranda and the lawmakers in court,” the source stated.