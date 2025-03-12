BREAKING: Tinubu holds closed-door meeting with Obasa, Meranda, other Lagos lawmakers

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday held a closed-door meeting with the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa, and other lawmakers amid ongoing political tensions in the state legislature.

The lawmakers arrived at the Presidential Villa in Abuja in a Coaster bus at about 2:00 pm and were swiftly ushered into the President’s office complex by security personnel.

Notably, Mojisola Meranda, recently elected Speaker of the Lagos Assembly, was part of the delegation.

However, Obasa arrived separately around 3:00 pm.

Although the details of the meeting remain undisclosed, it is widely believed to be linked to the recent political crisis in the Lagos Assembly.

Obasa was impeached from his position but was reinstated following the intervention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership.

Political analysts suggest Tinubu’s meeting with the lawmakers could be a move to consolidate party unity and prevent further internal disputes.

“This closed-door engagement signals the President’s strategic involvement in Lagos politics,” a source familiar with the matter disclosed.

Neither the lawmakers nor the Presidency has issued an official statement regarding the outcome of the meeting.

However, the development has fueled speculation over APC’s role in maintaining political stability within the Lagos Assembly.