Tinubu, Obi lead tributes as Nigeria mourns goalkeeper Peter Rufai

President Bola Tinubu and former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi have paid glowing tributes to the late Nigerian football legend, Peter Rufai, who passed away on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at the age of 61 after a brief illness.

In a condolence statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu described Rufai as “a patriotic sportsman who wrote his name in gold.”

The President lauded the late goalkeeper’s immense contributions to Nigerian football, especially during the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Tunisia and Nigeria’s debut at the FIFA World Cup the same year.

“I recall with fond memories the heroic contributions of Peter Rufai in the historic victory of the Super Eagles at the 1994 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia as the first-choice goalkeeper. He was also a strong member of the team at the 1998 World Cup in France,” Tinubu said.

‘A Legend On and Off the Pitch’

Rufai, affectionately known as ‘Dodo Mayana’, began his football career with Stationery Stores of Lagos in 1980 and went on to play professionally across Europe in Belgium, Spain, Portugal, and the Netherlands.

Tinubu noted that Rufai was among the first Nigerian footballers to go professional abroad, thereby opening doors for future generations.

Beyond his playing years, Rufai continued to mentor young talents through his Staruf Football Academy, furthering his legacy off the field.

“After he retired from active football, Peter… set up the Staruf Football Academy, where he continued to inspire, mentor and nurture young footballers,” Tinubu added.

‘He Gave Nigeria Unforgettable Moments’ — Obi

Joining in the national mourning, Peter Obi described Rufai as “unarguably one of Nigeria’s finest goalkeepers” and a “patriotic football legend.”

In a heartfelt statement, Obi recalled the “unforgettable moments” Rufai gave Nigerians during his career, particularly in 1994.

“Rufai stood tall for Nigeria, especially during our 1994 AFCON victory and the 1994 FIFA World Cup that shook the world.

“He gave us moments we will never forget and saves that lifted the whole nation,” Obi said.