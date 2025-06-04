Nigerian football fans have every reason to be excited as Cyriel Dessers, the talented Rangers FC striker, sets his sights on achieving greatness with the Nigeria Super Eagles. In a recent interview, the Belgian-born forward expressed his burning desire to win major titles with the national team, igniting hope among fans for a golden era in African football predictions.

A Rising Star in Nigerian Football

Dessers, who has been making waves in the Scottish Premiership with Rangers, is no stranger to high-pressure moments. His journey to the Super Eagles roster has been one of determination and grit. Born in Belgium to a Nigerian mother, Dessers chose to represent Nigeria, a decision that has endeared him to fans across the continent. His versatility, goal-scoring instinct, and work rate make him a key asset for the three-time African champions.

I dream of lifting trophies with Nigeria, Dessers said in a heartfelt statement. The Super Eagles have a rich history, and I want to contribute to that legacy. His ambition aligns perfectly with Nigeria’s aspirations to dominate African football and make a mark on the global stage and having a must win team result.

Targeting AFCON and Beyond

With the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 on the horizon, Dessers is eager to play a pivotal role. Nigeria’s Super Eagles have been a powerhouse in African football, with three AFCON titles to their name (1980, 1994, and 2013). Dessers believes the current squad, packed with talents like Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze, has what it takes to add another trophy to the cabinet.

The team is full of energy and talent, he noted. We’re building something special, and I’m ready to give my all for Nigeria. Fans are already buzzing about the prospect of Dessers forming a deadly partnership with Osimhen up top, a combination that could spell trouble for opposing defenses.

Overcoming Challenges

Dessers’ journey hasn’t been without hurdles. Injuries and competition for places in the star-studded Super Eagles squad have tested his resilience. Yet, his performances at club level—scoring crucial goals for Rangers in both domestic and European competitions—have solidified his case for a regular starting spot. His ability to adapt to different tactical setups makes him a favorite of the coaching staff.

For Nigerian football fans, Dessers represents hope and determination. His story resonates with the millions who follow the Super Eagles, a team that embodies the passion and pride of a nation.

What’s Next for Dessers and the Super Eagles?