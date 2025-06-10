Presidency attacks Peter Obi, says his knowledge of governance, economy is shallow

The Presidency on Monday took a swipe at Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, saying he has “a very shallow knowledge of economics and governance.”

The attack on Peter Obi was the Presidency’s response to his recent interview with Arise TV’s Rufai Oseni, where he faulted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s handling of subsidy removal and foreign exchange unification.

During the interview, Peter Obi admitted that he would also have removed subsidy if he was President, however, he noted that he would have done it differently.

The former Anambra State Governor also called for transparency and accountability in the spending of the billions saved as a result of subsidy removal.

He said, “I have consistently maintained that I would have removed the fuel subsidy. It is clearly stated in my manifesto, along with the steps I would have taken in an organized way.

“There is nothing wrong with removing the subsidy. What is wrong is the manner in which it was done—without proper planning.

“We were told the funds saved would be invested in critical infrastructure. Billions have reportedly been saved—so where is the money? Where has it been invested?”

However, responding on X, Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Communication, faulted Peter Obi’s position on subsidy removal, describing it as lacking in depth.

Bwala wrote, “Is anybody watching @PeterObi on Arise TV?

“He agreed with our policy of subsidy removal and the unification of foreign exchange. He claimed he would have done it better in an ‘organized manner.’

“He was asked what that ‘organized manner’ was. He played with words but eventually agreed with our approach.

“Anyone with a rational mind can see these people are only interested in grabbing power—they have no viable alternative agenda.

“He seems to have a very shallow knowledge of economics and governance.

“Remember, this interview was even anchored by a member of his Obidient movement. That’s why you don’t hear ‘I put it to you,’ no barking like a Rottweiler. Yet, ‘if it didn’t dey, it didn’t dey.’”