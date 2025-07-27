VON under fire for reporting that Morocco defeated Super Falcons in WAFCON final

Voice of Nigeria (VON) is facing backlash online after it falsely reported that Nigeria lost to Morocco in the final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

In reality, the Super Falcons pulled off a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Morocco on Saturday, July 27, 2025, clinching their record-extending 10th WAFCON title.

But in a report published on its website, the state-owned platform claimed Morocco won the match 2-0, sparking outrage on social media.

Users on X didn’t hold back, calling the report “shameful,” “unprofessional,” and “unpatriotic,” with many demanding a retraction and apology from the media outlet.

The false report sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with many Nigerians expressing disappointment and outrage.

Some users questioned whether the report was generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI), accusing the platform of relying on unchecked content. “AI keeps churning out unverified information and people just run with it,” one user said. “Anyone can publish anything now and Google treats it as fact.”

Another user fumed: “This is a national disgrace. @voiceofnigeria must issue a public apology—this is shameful, unpatriotic, and absolutely unprofessional.”

Some called for accountability within the newsroom. “I can’t believe an editor approved this,” one commenter wrote. “It goes against everything journalism is supposed to stand for. The Nigeria Guild of Editors needs to step in.”

“This is how fake news spreads,” another user added. “Journalists just draw conclusions without confirming facts.”