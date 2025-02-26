Mass protest looms as activists demand urgent NJC action on Benue judiciary crisis

A coalition of civil society organisations, under the banner of the Coalition for Good Governance and Transparency in Nigeria, has given the National Judicial Council (NJC) a 48-hour ultimatum to investigate allegations against the Chief Judge of Benue State, Justice Maurice Ikpambese.

At a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, February 26, the group’s leader, Comrade Okpanachi Jacob, accused Justice Ikpambese of bias, political interference, and judicial misconduct.

He warned that failure to act could spark mass protests aimed at restoring integrity to the state’s judiciary.

“The judiciary in Benue State is dead under Justice Ikpambese,” Jacob declared.

“Since 2010, multiple petitions against him have remained uninvestigated by the NJC. The most recent petition, received on 19th February 2025, is just one among many ignored over the years.”

The crisis escalated after the Benue State House of Assembly passed a resolution recommending the removal of Justice Ikpambese, following a petition by Governor Hyacinth Alia, citing alleged misconduct and abuse of office.

The group also called on the Attorney General of the Federation to intervene, insisting that the NJC must act immediately.

“If the NJC and the Attorney General fail to take decisive action, we will occupy the NJC premises in a mass protest,” Jacob warned.

“We will do everything possible to save democracy and restore order in Benue State.”

The coalition urged Governor Alia to swear in an Acting Chief Judge if the NJC does not act, asserting that “the people no longer trust Ikpambese to preside over the judiciary.”