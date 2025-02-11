Lawmakers urged to halt Gov Alia’s alleged sale of Benue shares in Dangote Cement

A civic group, Benue Good Governance Crusaders, has called on the Benue State House of Assembly to prevent Governor Hyacinth Alia from selling the state’s shares in Dangote Cement.

The group also urged lawmakers to investigate previous sales of Benue’s shares in Zenith Bank Plc and other state-owned enterprises.

In a statement signed by its President, Felix Atetan, and Secretary, Peter Ameh, the group accused the governor of engaging in economic sabotage by allegedly disposing of key state assets without due process.

“As a group dedicated to defending democracy and promoting transparency, we have a duty to raise the alarm whenever we observe wrongdoing,” the statement read.

“We wish to draw the attention of well-meaning Benue citizens and Nigerians to the economic atrocities being committed by the state government.”

The group further alleged that Governor Alia is planning to privatise Benue Links Limited, the only viable state-owned transport company, by selling it to a Lagos-based businessman.

It also claimed that proxies are being used to take control of Dangote Cement under the guise of reclaiming the state’s investment.

“Last year, Governor Alia, through BIPC, sold the state’s shares in Zenith Bank and other enterprises worth N12 billion. To divert attention from the huge proceeds, new companies are being established to create the illusion of fresh investments,” the statement added.

Calls for EFCC probe into Benue asset sales under Alia

The group condemned the sale of state assets, citing the recent sale of Benue Printing and Publishing Company (BPPC) without due process.

It called on the House of Assembly to summon Governor Alia and the BIPC Managing Director to explain the alleged asset disposals.

Additionally, the group demanded full public disclosure of all sales conducted under Alia’s administration and called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the matter.