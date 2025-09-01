Has Tinubu been fair to all sections of Nigerians? Fresh statistics emerge

The Federal Government has defended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration against claims of favouritism, insisting that development projects and appointments have been fairly distributed across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, in a statement on Sunday, August 31, stressed that Tinubu’s leadership is guided by fairness, justice, and inclusivity.

“Contrary to the perception being pushed in some quarters, this administration has demonstrated uncommon commitment to balanced development and inclusivity since assuming office,” Idris said.

Infrastructure Across Regions

Idris highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects nationwide, including highways, rail, bridges, and power initiatives. The Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway, Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway, and Akwanga–Jos–Bauchi–Gombe Road were listed among the legacy projects.

According to him, the North accounts for 52% of the total project length, while the South accounts for 48%.

The government also highlighted light rail projects in Kano and Kaduna, valued at ₦150 billion and ₦100 billion, respectively, alongside metro line projects in Lagos and Ogun.

Rehabilitation of over 1,000 primary health centres and the Port Harcourt–Maiduguri Eastern Corridor rail line were also cited as evidence of inclusivity.

Regional Breakdown of Spending

Idris released figures showing that the North-West is the biggest beneficiary, with ₦5.97 trillion, representing more than 40% of project approvals.

Other allocations include South-South: ₦2.41 trillion, North-Central: ₦1.13 trillion, South-West (excluding Lagos): ₦604 billion, South-East: ₦407 billion, and North-East: ₦400 billion.

Major projects in the North include the Abuja–Kaduna–Kano dualisation (₦764bn) and Sokoto–Gusau–Funtua–Zaria Road (₦824bn), while the South boasts significant investments such as the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, rehabilitation of Lagos bridges, and the Enugu–Onitsha Road (₦202bn via MTN tax credit).

Beyond roads and rail, Idris noted progress in the 255MW Kaduna Power Plant, the AKK Gas Project, and the development of new oil wells in Bauchi and Gombe States. The Kano–Maradi rail line, which was at 5% completion, has now reached 67%.

Balanced Appointments

On political appointments, Idris stressed that Tinubu has consistently chosen competent Nigerians from all parts of the country.

He also pointed to the establishment of five new Regional Development Commissions and the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development as examples of inclusivity under the Renewed Hope Agenda.