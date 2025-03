Tinubu donates 7,000 bags of rice to APC members in Zamfara

President Bola Tinubu donated 7,000 bags of rice to the All Progressives Congress (APC) members in Zamfara as a Ramadan package.

The party's State Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris, disclosed this in a statement issued in Gusau on Saturday.

He said that the Minister of State, Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, inaugurated the distribution of the largesse on Friday in Gusau.

Represented by the State APC Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, the minister handed over the commodity to the party’s executives at the APC Secretariat, Gusau.

He said the gesture was a personal donation from Tinubu to reduce the economic hardship among APC members and the less privileged in the state.

The minister explained that the 7000 bags of rice were to be distributed free to all the targeted beneficiaries, including the executives of the state, local governments, and wards.

Matawalle urged the party members to continue to pray for sustainable peace and stability in the state and the country in general.

According to him, the federal government under Tinubu was taking all the necessary steps to tackle the menace of banditry and other criminal activities in the state and the northeastern region.

“This gesture is to appreciate the efforts of the APC leadership in the state for their hard work, dedication, and loyalty and making the party stronger and more united,” he added.

Matawalle called for continued understanding and tolerance among party members at all levels to bolster the party's unity in the state.

The minister assured, ”As leaders, we will continue to support the party in whatever form to succeed.”

The party's State Secretary, Ibrahim Dangaladima, who received the gesture on behalf of the party’s members, thanked Tinubu and the minister for what he described as ‘quick food intervention’.