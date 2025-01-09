Tinubu condemns terrorist attack in Damboa, mourns 6 fallen soldiers

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, decried the loss of six soldiers during a dawn terrorist attack on an army base in Sabon Gida, Damboa, Borno, on January 4.
The President extended his condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers, whose sacrifice in defending the nation he said would forever be honoured and remembered.
President Tinubu called for a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances that led to the incident and prevent similar occurrences, Mr Bayo Onanuga, his spokesman, said in a statement.
The President commended the armed forces for their swift and decisive response, particularly the air component, in launching effective retaliatory strikes.
The targeted air raids resulted in the significant neutralisation of numerous terrorists and the destruction of their assets as they attempted to flee.
Tinubu said; “This resolute action by the Army demonstrates the capability and readiness of our military to confront and defeat threats to our nation’s security.
“Their actions testify to our resolve to eradicate terrorism and banditry, paving the way for a future where peace and security prevail for all Nigerians.
“Your sacrifices and dedication do not go unnoticed, and we stand firmly behind you in this ongoing fight to eliminate these threats”.
He urged the military to proactively take the war to the camps of bandits and terrorists, particularly the Northwest, where the criminals continued to threaten the lives and homes of innocent villagers.
The President also appealed to Nigerians and the media to support the military’s efforts to restore peace and security.