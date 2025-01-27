Lagos Assembly tightens security ahead of Obasa's return amid speakership tussle

The Lagos State House of Assembly has ramped up security measures ahead of the anticipated return of Mudashiru Obasa, the impeached Speaker, who has vowed to reclaim his position.

In a notice issued on Sunday, January 26, Omotayo Adekemi, the acting clerk, directed all staff and legislative aides to present valid identity cards to access the premises.

"Please remember that entry will be denied to anyone without a valid Identity Card. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding in this matter," Adekemi stated.

Obasa, impeached during his trip to the United States and replaced by Deputy Speaker Mojisola Meranda, has challenged the legality of his removal.

Upon his return, he addressed supporters at the Ikeja lodge and declared, "I was unconstitutionally removed. I will resume my duties on Monday, January 27."

New Lagos Speaker orders security beef-up for Obasa's return

In response, Speaker Meranda has ordered heightened vigilance.

Security personnel within the Assembly complex have been instructed to remain on high alert to prevent any potential disruptions.

According to sources, Meranda also requested a rotation of security operatives stationed at the premises.

Political analysts speculate that Obasa's return could spark tensions as supporters of both camps remain divided.

The Assembly’s leadership crisis continues to draw public attention, with many awaiting how Monday's events will unfold.