Tinubu arrives in Ethiopia for AU Summit

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to participate in the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government.

The President landed on Thursday night and was welcomed by Ethiopian deputy chief of protocol, Eshetu Legesse, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and the Charge d’Affaires of the Nigerian Embassy in Ethiopia, Ambassador Nasir Aminu.

Shortly after his arrival, Ambassador Tuggar briefed President Tinubu on the summit's agenda and key diplomatic achievements for Nigeria in a session that lasted until 2 a.m. on Friday.

Among the highlights was the re-election of Ambassador Bankole Adeoye as AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security. Nigeria also successfully retained its seat on the AU Peace and Security Council.

Tuggar described the developments as a testament to “Nigeria’s leadership and commitment to peace and security on the continent.”

Also present at the briefing were Minister of Finance Wale Edun, Minister of Defence Abubakar Badaru, Minister of Trade and Investment Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo, Minister of Information and National Orientation Muhammed Idris, Minister of Environment Balarabe Abbas Lawal, and Minister of State for Finance Doris Uzoka-Anite.

The AU Summit, themed “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations,” will focus on reparatory justice and racial healing.

Tinubu is scheduled to deliver a speech at the AU Peace and Security Council meeting , addressing pressing security issues, including the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo.