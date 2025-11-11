Threads of Legacy: Africa’s boldest and brightest youths shine at the 19th Future Awards Africa

On Saturday, November 8, 2025, Africa’s most promising young talents gathered at Landmark Event Centre, Lagos, for the 19th edition of The Future Awards Africa. It was an unforgettable night as the boldest and brightest defining the future of Africa were honoured for their contributions across diverse sectors.

Themed “Threads of Legacy”, it was a glamorous and star-studded affair from the red carpet to the stage. This year’s event was brilliantly co-hosted by the charismatic duo of Nollywood actor Mike Afolarin and media personality Azeezah Hashim, the first-ever East African host, who dazzled the audience with their effortless wit, charm, and on-stage chemistry. Together, they guided attendees through a night of celebration and reflection, spotlighting the stories and achievements of those shaping Africa’s next chapter.

On the red carpet, former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Sabrina Idukpaye, brought her signature flair to the night along with her red carpet co-hosts Desmond Ekunwe and Adaeze Aduaka. Together, the trio ignited the night with an electric energy, welcoming guests, asking heartfelt questions, and capturing the best looks of the night. On the carpet were also singers Savy Henry and Naomi Mac, who serenade arriving guests with delightful melodies to start the evening off.

Adding to the innovation and flair of the night was the first-ever live podcast recording on the red carpet hosted by Lynda Aguocha, creative entrepreneur and host of the CreativiTea podcast. The special segment offered guests an intimate space to share their journeys and aspirations, marking a historic first for the TFAA experience and setting a new standard for red carpet storytelling.

Reflecting on this year’s edition, Ayodeji Razaq, the Executive Director of The Future Awards Africa, said, “We are proud to honour the exceptional young people adding the threads to our collective legacy. Tonight’s winners have proven with their powerful work and impact that legacy is not built in a single moment but through every decision we make. After tonight, we will keep weaving our collective tapestrey to bring Africa into the glorious future we all deserve.”

This year’s TFAA was a step above the usual celebration, as this was the first year the category for performing arts was introduced. The award went to beloved hype man Olugbesan Olatubosun (Big Bimi), making it the first time hype culture is recognised at an award show and marking a revolution for the art form, which has become integral to African celebrations.

The glamorous evening also featured a celebratory tribute to beloved broadcaster and on-air personality, Dan Foster. This was followed by moving performances from some of Africa’s biggest stars who have dominated radio play over the years. Faze and Ruggedman, two icons of Nigerian music, delivered nostalgic and high-energy performances that had the crowd singing along to early 2000s hits. Zadok, one of Nigeria’s most versatile entertainers, electrified the audience with his performance, while Dwin The Stoic, songwriter and poet, serenaded them with soulful melodies, and Dotti the Deity closed out the night with a passionate performance that perfectly balanced the night’s emotional highs.

Among the big winners of the night were Tomike Adeoye, Fola David, and Mariam Apaokagi (Taoma), who snagged awards in the Entrepreneurship, Young Person of the Year, and Content Creation categories, respectively.

From laughter and music to historic moments on the red carpet, the 19th TFAA ceremony was a powerful reminder of the creativity and brilliance that define Africa’s youth.

Here is a rundown of the incredible winners who made this year’s TFAA one to remember:

Creativity and Innovation Chiamaka Iwenofu Umearigolu Casmir Chukwuebuka Taiwo Abisoye Joel (Winner) Daniel Obasi Julie C. Godwin

Abisoye Taiwo Joel (TFAA Prize for Creativity and Innovation)

Photography Ayo makinwa Amazing Klef (Winner) Emeka Amafor Thompson Ekong Chika Onuu

Amzing Klef (TFAA Prize for Photography)

Education Adeola Abayomi John Onuigbo(Winner) Chioma Ukpabi Abigael Anaza-Mark Afeez iyiola

John Onuigbo (TFAA Prize for Education)

Journalism Blessings Mosugu Muhammad Ibrahim Yousra Elbagir Madina Dahiru Maishanu(Winner) Emmanuel Onwuka

Madina Maishanu (TFAA Prize for journalism)

Content Creation Mariam Apaokagi (Winner) Destiny Ogie Osarewinda Lawal Nasiru Bolaji Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel Steven Ndukwu Folagade Banks

Health and Wellness Victor Ugo Kieva Chris-Amusan Kemi Olakunle Imodoye Abioro Lola Aderemi(Winner)

Funmilola Aderemi

Community Action Fatima Mohammed Habib Aderinsola Akinwumi Akinyemi Oluwaseun Omotayo Hammed Kayode Alabi (Winner) Grace Oyemade

Arts Uzo Njoku Ahmed Alsagheer Haneefah Adam Samson Bakare Ayobola Kekere-Ekun (Winner)

Literature Adedayo Agarau (Winner) Hauwa Shaffii Nuhu Troy Onyango Chioma Rosemary Chukwuebuka Ibeh

Activism and Advocacy Claire Benson Idoko (Nedeevah Aid Foundation) Damilola Osuolale (KIDNEY HEALTH EMPOWERMENT FOUNDATION) Solomon Ayodele (Boys Quarters Africa) (Winner) Aisha Hamman (Lift Africa Foundation) Ufuoma Nnamdi Udeh

Solomon Ayodele (TFAA Prize for Intrapreneurship (Wema Bank) and TFAA Prize for Activism & Advocacy (Boys Quarter foundation)

Fashion Richmond Barnes (Will and Barnes Group) (Winner) Elyon Adede (Elexiay) Dongio Casil (Djec fashion) (Cameroon) Makililo Nelson (Maklinscout) Mohammed Abbas Ossu (Abbaswoman)

Law Markanthony Ezeoha Annie Oti Mina Obeten Bernice Asein Ogenetega Adedipe(Winner)

Oghenetega Adedipe ( TFAA Prize for Law)

Film Femi Dapson Oluwadamilola Apampa(Winner) Ella Chikezie Adedapo Adedeji Niyi Fagbemi

Oluwadamilola Apampa (Dammy Twitch (TFAA Prize For Film)

Professional Service Tomiwa Aghedo David Onilude Muyiwa Babarinde Bode Roberts (Winner) Oreoluwa Agunbiade

Adebode Roberts ( TFAA Prize for Professional Service)

Entrepreneurship Dr. Bukola Jaiyeola RJ Musah Fatima Babakura Ogechukwu Obah Tomike Adeoye (Winner)

Technology Kieva Chris-Amusan Oluwatobi Oseni Christiana Onoja Toluwanimi Adegbite Kelvin Umechukwu (Winner)

Performing Arts Sheilah Gashumba Babatunde Kasumu Daniella Peters Big Bimi (Winner) Iweh Pascal Odinaka

Olugbesan Olatunbosun (Big Bimi) TFAA Prize for Performing Art

Intrapreneurship Samuel Frank Abiodun Ayobami Hakeem Akiode Elizabeth Abati Solomon Ayodele (Winner)

Solomon Ayodele (TFAA Prize for Intrapreneurship (Wema Bank) and TFAA Prize for Activism & Advocacy (Boys Quarter foundation)

On Air Personality Adaeze Aduaka Joseph Onaolapo (Jay On-air) Azeezah Hashim (Kenya) (Winner) Daniel Adaaja Riyah Abdul (Ghana)

Aziza Hashim (TFAA Prize for On-Air Personality)

Agriculture Basirat Abdullahi Ajoke Amusat Baliqees Salaudeen Adetiloye Aiyeola (Winner) Owoyemi Olasunkanmi

Adetiloye Aiyeola (TFAA Prize for Agriculture)

Governance Otobong Obo Nafisat Buge Muhammed Kadade Sulieman Daniel Otabor (Winner) Abdulhaleem Ringim

Daniel Otabor (TFAA Prize for Governance)

Music Okeowo Oladotun Alani (Winner) Ayo Maff Folarin Odunlami Oluwafisayo Isa Nasiru Lawal

Okeowo Oladotun (DOTTi) TFAA Prize for Music

Sports Chijioke Mbaoma Sodiq Ismail Ola Aina Chiamaka Nnadozie Rasheedat Ajibade (Winner)

Acting Gbubemi Ejeye Teniola Aladese Debo Adedayo (Winner) Mike Afolarin Tomi Ojo

Service to Young People Ali Baba (Honorary)

Young Person of The Year Fola David (Winner) Tolulope Makinwa Alma Asinobi Kemi Olakunle Ayelabola Ololade Hammed Kayode Alabi Olaolu Akeredolu-Ale