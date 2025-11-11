Pulse logo
Threads of Legacy: Africa’s boldest and brightest youths shine at the 19th Future Awards Africa

11 November 2025 at 14:02
Solomon Ayodele (TFAA Prize for Intrapreneurship (Wema Bank) and TFAA Prize for Activism & Advocacy (Boys Quarter foundation)
Solomon Ayodele (TFAA Prize for Intrapreneurship (Wema Bank) and TFAA Prize for Activism & Advocacy (Boys Quarter foundation)

On Saturday, November 8, 2025, Africa’s most promising young talents gathered at Landmark Event Centre, Lagos, for the 19th edition of The Future Awards Africa. It was an unforgettable night as the boldest and brightest defining the future of Africa were honoured for their contributions across diverse sectors.

Themed “Threads of Legacy”, it was a glamorous and star-studded affair from the red carpet to the stage. This year’s event was brilliantly co-hosted by the charismatic duo of Nollywood actor Mike Afolarin and media personality Azeezah Hashim, the first-ever East African host, who dazzled the audience with their effortless wit, charm, and on-stage chemistry. Together, they guided attendees through a night of celebration and reflection, spotlighting the stories and achievements of those shaping Africa’s next chapter. 

On the red carpet, former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Sabrina Idukpaye, brought her signature flair to the night along with her red carpet co-hosts Desmond Ekunwe and Adaeze Aduaka. Together, the trio ignited the night with an electric energy, welcoming guests, asking heartfelt questions, and capturing the best looks of the night. On the carpet were also singers Savy Henry and Naomi Mac, who serenade arriving guests with delightful melodies to start the evening off.

Adding to the innovation and flair of the night was the first-ever live podcast recording on the red carpet hosted by Lynda Aguocha, creative entrepreneur and host of the CreativiTea podcast. The special segment offered guests an intimate space to share their journeys and aspirations, marking a historic first for the TFAA experience and setting a new standard for red carpet storytelling. 

Reflecting on this year’s edition, Ayodeji Razaq, the Executive Director of The Future Awards Africa, said, “We are proud to honour the exceptional young people adding the threads to our collective legacy. Tonight’s winners have proven with their powerful work and impact that legacy is not built in a single moment but through every decision we make.  After tonight, we will keep weaving our collective tapestrey to bring Africa into the glorious future we all deserve.” 

This year’s TFAA  was a step above the usual celebration, as this was the first year the category for performing arts was introduced. The award went to beloved hype man Olugbesan Olatubosun (Big Bimi), making it the first time hype culture is recognised at an award show and marking a revolution for the art form, which has become integral to African celebrations.

The glamorous evening also featured a celebratory tribute to beloved broadcaster and on-air personality, Dan Foster. This was followed by moving performances from some of Africa’s biggest stars who have dominated radio play over the years. Faze and Ruggedman, two icons of Nigerian music, delivered nostalgic and high-energy performances that had the crowd singing along to early 2000s hits. Zadok, one of Nigeria’s most versatile entertainers, electrified the audience with his performance, while Dwin The Stoic, songwriter and poet, serenaded them with soulful melodies, and Dotti the Deity closed out the night with a passionate performance that perfectly balanced the night’s emotional highs.

Among the big winners of the night were Tomike Adeoye, Fola David, and Mariam Apaokagi (Taoma), who snagged awards in the Entrepreneurship, Young Person of the Year, and Content Creation categories, respectively. 

From laughter and music to historic moments on the red carpet, the 19th TFAA ceremony was a powerful reminder of the creativity and brilliance that define Africa’s youth.

Here is a rundown of the incredible winners who made this year’s TFAA one to remember:

Creativity and Innovation

Chiamaka Iwenofu

Umearigolu Casmir Chukwuebuka

Taiwo Abisoye Joel (Winner)

Daniel Obasi 

Julie C. Godwin

Photography

Ayo makinwa

Amazing Klef (Winner)

Emeka Amafor

Thompson Ekong

Chika Onuu

Education

Adeola Abayomi

John Onuigbo(Winner)

Chioma Ukpabi

Abigael Anaza-Mark

Afeez iyiola

Journalism

Blessings Mosugu 

Muhammad Ibrahim

Yousra Elbagir

Madina Dahiru Maishanu(Winner)

Emmanuel Onwuka

Content Creation

Mariam Apaokagi (Winner)

Destiny Ogie Osarewinda

Lawal Nasiru Bolaji

Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel

Steven Ndukwu

Folagade Banks

Health and Wellness

Victor Ugo

Kieva Chris-Amusan

Kemi Olakunle

Imodoye Abioro

Lola Aderemi(Winner)

Community Action

Fatima Mohammed Habib

Aderinsola Akinwumi

Akinyemi Oluwaseun Omotayo

Hammed Kayode Alabi (Winner)

Grace Oyemade

Arts

Uzo Njoku

Ahmed Alsagheer

Haneefah Adam

Samson Bakare

Ayobola Kekere-Ekun (Winner)

Literature

Adedayo Agarau (Winner)

Hauwa Shaffii Nuhu

Troy Onyango

Chioma Rosemary

Chukwuebuka Ibeh

Activism and Advocacy

Claire Benson Idoko (Nedeevah Aid Foundation)

Damilola Osuolale (KIDNEY HEALTH EMPOWERMENT FOUNDATION)

Solomon Ayodele (Boys Quarters Africa) (Winner)

Aisha Hamman (Lift Africa Foundation)

Ufuoma Nnamdi Udeh

Fashion

Richmond Barnes (Will and Barnes Group) (Winner)

Elyon Adede (Elexiay)

Dongio Casil (Djec fashion) (Cameroon)

Makililo Nelson (Maklinscout)

Mohammed Abbas Ossu (Abbaswoman)

Law

Markanthony Ezeoha

Annie Oti

Mina Obeten

Bernice Asein

Ogenetega Adedipe(Winner)

Film

Femi Dapson

Oluwadamilola Apampa(Winner)

Ella Chikezie

Adedapo Adedeji

Niyi Fagbemi

Professional Service

Tomiwa Aghedo

David Onilude

Muyiwa Babarinde

Bode Roberts (Winner)

Oreoluwa Agunbiade

Entrepreneurship

Dr. Bukola Jaiyeola

RJ Musah

Fatima Babakura

Ogechukwu Obah

Tomike Adeoye (Winner)

Technology

Kieva Chris-Amusan

Oluwatobi Oseni 

Christiana Onoja 

Toluwanimi Adegbite

Kelvin Umechukwu (Winner)

Performing Arts

Sheilah Gashumba 

Babatunde Kasumu

Daniella Peters

Big Bimi (Winner)

Iweh Pascal Odinaka

Intrapreneurship

Samuel Frank

Abiodun Ayobami 

Hakeem Akiode 

Elizabeth Abati 

Solomon Ayodele (Winner)

On Air Personality

Adaeze Aduaka

Joseph Onaolapo (Jay On-air)

Azeezah Hashim (Kenya) (Winner)

Daniel Adaaja

Riyah Abdul (Ghana)

Agriculture

Basirat Abdullahi

Ajoke Amusat

Baliqees Salaudeen

Adetiloye Aiyeola (Winner)

Owoyemi Olasunkanmi

Governance

Otobong Obo

Nafisat Buge

Muhammed Kadade Sulieman

Daniel Otabor (Winner)

Abdulhaleem Ringim

Music

Okeowo Oladotun Alani (Winner)

Ayo Maff

Folarin Odunlami

Oluwafisayo Isa

Nasiru Lawal

Sports

Chijioke Mbaoma

Sodiq Ismail

Ola Aina

Chiamaka Nnadozie

Rasheedat Ajibade (Winner)

Acting

Gbubemi Ejeye

Teniola Aladese

Debo Adedayo (Winner)

Mike Afolarin

Tomi Ojo

Service to Young People

Ali Baba (Honorary)

Young Person of The Year

Fola David (Winner)

Tolulope Makinwa

Alma Asinobi

Kemi Olakunle

Ayelabola Ololade

Hammed Kayode Alabi

Olaolu Akeredolu-Ale

