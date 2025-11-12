You Can Now Post Q&A Stickers on WhatsApp Like Instagram

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to post Q&A stickers, similar to the interactive question boxes found on Instagram. Announced through WhatsApp’s official channel, the feature allows people to post a question on their Status or Channel and receive all responses in one organised place.

This update is designed to make WhatsApp more interactive, giving users new ways to connect, share ideas, and spark conversations without leaving the app.

What the New WhatsApp Q&A Feature Does

The new “Question” sticker lets users post questions like “What movie should I watch?” or “Ask me anything”, and get responses neatly grouped in one thread. It’s a straightforward update that helps simplify interaction. Instead of multiple people replying through private messages, all the answers appear together, making it easier to respond and engage.

This move aligns with WhatsApp’s broader goal to make the app more expressive and social while maintaining its simple and private chat experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to Use the Q&A Sticker on WhatsApp

The feature is available for Status updates and Channels, and using it is simple:

Update WhatsApp to the latest version. Go to Status. Tap the sticker box. Tap the new ‘Question’ sticker. Type your prompt and post.

Once posted, your contacts or followers can reply directly, and you can view all the responses in one space. You can also reply to individual answers without leaving that screen.

This setup mirrors Instagram’s Q&A feature, though WhatsApp’s version keeps responses private unless you decide to share them publicly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Part of WhatsApp’s Move Towards More Interaction

In the past few months, WhatsApp has introduced features like polls, voice notes in Channels, and broadcast tools. The new Q&A sticker builds on that progress, making it easier for people to start conversations and collect opinions.

It also benefits content creators and small business owners, who can now use the sticker to ask questions, host Q&A sessions, or get audience feedback directly from their followers.

For example, a restaurant can post, “What’s your favourite dish from our menu?” and gather quick responses in one thread.

By doing this, WhatsApp is gradually expanding beyond messaging, turning into a community-driven platform where users can engage with each other in new ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new Q&A sticker may seem like a small update, but it reflects WhatsApp’s shift toward interactive and expressive communication. It’s no longer just a messaging app, it’s evolving into a platform for creative expression, audience engagement, and community building.

By introducing this feature, WhatsApp is keeping pace with how people communicate on social media today, offering a fun and functional way to ask questions, share opinions, and connect instantly.

WhatsApp’s new “Question” feature allows users to post question stickers on their Status or Channel, collect responses in one place, and interact easily. The feature combines simplicity, privacy, and engagement, making WhatsApp a more social space without losing what makes it personal.