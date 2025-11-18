Why Twitter, ChatGPT, and Bet365 Just Stopped Working

Parts of the internet went dark on Tuesday as Cloudflare, a company that provides core infrastructure for many websites, experienced technical problems. Sites like X (formerly Twitter), Letterboxd, ChatGPT, and even betting platform Bet365 have been affected.

Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which potentially impacts multiple customers. Further detail will be provided as more information becomes available.

Tracking site Down Detector also reported spikes in outages, including OpenAI, League of Legends, and Sage, though AWS does not appear to be affected at the time of writing.

The outage comes about a month after an Amazon Web Services issue caused similar widespread disruptions. Cloudflare provides tools to keep websites online and protected from cyberattacks, but when its network falters, the effect is felt across many unrelated platforms.