Victoria Kujore’s scalable model redefines digital inclusion in Nigeria’s informal economy

In the vibrant markets of Lagos, Kaduna, and Kano, a quiet revolution is taking place. Where cash once dominated, QR codes and mobile transfers are becoming a familiar sight.

At the centre of this transformation is Victoria Kujore, a fintech innovator whose Scalable Merchant Acquisition Model is redefining how digital payment platforms engage Nigeria’s informal economy, which accounts for over 60 percent of national commerce.

Kujore’s model tackles one of the sector’s greatest challenges: trust. She recognises that Nigeria’s informal economy is not chaotic but decentralised, built on personal relationships and community credibility.

Her framework combines local engagement with data-driven strategy, enabling fintech providers to grow rapidly while maintaining cultural relevance. Unlike traditional merchant acquisition campaigns that focus on cities and uniform incentives, Kujore’s decentralised structure relies on community-based networks.

Local agents, cooperatives, and market associations act as digital ambassadors, bridging the trust gap between small traders and technology providers. These ambassadors not only introduce digital payments but also offer real-time support, ensuring merchants understand and trust the platforms they use. Sustainability, rather than short-term growth, drives Kujore’s vision.

Once merchants are onboarded, they receive continuous education through WhatsApp groups, radio programmes, and in-person workshops. These sessions teach traders how to manage wallets, track transactions, and even use digital histories to access microloans.

The aim is not just to register users but to nurture digitally confident entrepreneurs. A data intelligence layer underpins the model, analysing transaction trends and behavioural insights to predict where adoption will surge next.

This enables fintech platforms to allocate resources effectively, enhancing both reach and profitability. Within just a year of implementation, merchant acquisition rates under Kujore’s framework have increased by over 300 percent, with retention rates surpassing industry averages.

Equally transformative is her human-centred approach. In markets where relationships determine business success, Kujore uses storytelling and peer examples to make technology relatable.

Traders who once relied solely on cash now see how digital tools can grow loyalty and open access to credit. Beyond statistics, her work contributes directly to Nigeria’s financial inclusion goals.

By digitising informal trade, she is formalising income streams, encouraging savings, and expanding access to financial services.

Kujore’s model not only scales digital adoption but also strengthens economic resilience from the grassroots up.

For Victoria Kujore, fintech is not about disruption but connection. Her approach bridges tradition and innovation, demonstrating that the “last mile” in financial inclusion is not about distance, but rather about design.