Inside the UNDP Innovation Hub at LASU, Designed by Spacefinish

Outdated learning environments have been a significant limiting factor raised as impacting the quality of education, creativity and practical problem-solving amongst growing talents. According to the World Bank (2020), every 1% increase in human capital productivity drives up to a 0.5% increase in GDP growth in developing countries. Talent is a nation’s strongest economic driver.

To meet the needs of a fast-changing, tech-driven generation (Gen Z) in Nigeria, learning environments must evolve into adaptive ecosystems that spark innovation. In 2024, Spacefinish partnered with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) , Lagos State University (LASU) to create the Centre of Research, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship, a public-private project donated by her excellency, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, OFR.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the core of Spacefinish conceptualization for this hub emphasises human-centered functionality. The 5,000 sqm sized project was deliberately designed to encourage interaction, experimentation, and knowledge-sharing. With layouts such as open collaboration zones, modular seating, and adaptive boards that can easily shift from structured lectures to group projects, workshops, or incubator-style sessions.

Sustainability was central to the design approach, aligning directly with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) — particularly SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being and SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities. The LASU Innovation Hub was designed to serve users today while remaining viable for future generations. Natural lighting, ventilation, recycled wood and greenery were thoughtfully integrated to reduce energy dependence and foster a restorative environment that enhances focus and creativity.

Technology is not left out, the facility is equipped with digital collaboration tools, high-speed connectivity, and adaptable innovation labs designed to simulate real-world problem-solving environments. Students and young innovators within the hub’s community can rapidly test ideas, iterate prototypes, and engage with industry-relevant tools in ways that mirror entrepreneurial ecosystems. This creates a bridge between academia and industry, positioning the hub as a launchpad for future-ready talent prepared to tackle both local and global challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Breakout areas and multipurpose studios further support design thinking methodologies, enabling users to move fluidly between ideation, creation, and presentation.

A defining element of the project is spatial flexibility. Rather than a single-purpose facility, the hub operates as an ecosystem where learning, creativity, and entrepreneurship can co-exist. The multi-use design supports diverse activities, from research and entrepreneurship training to collaborative innovation challenges ensuring the space remains relevant as academic and industry needs evolve.

ADVERTISEMENT

By combining adaptive design with cutting-edge functionality, Spacefinish has created an environment that goes beyond traditional learning. The LASU Innovation Hub provides students, innovators, and researchers with a dynamic space to collaborate, solve problems, and prepare for the future of work.

About Spacefinish

Spacefinish is a global leading design-and-build firm specializing in transforming environments into strategic assets that drive growth, innovation, and human engagement. With a proven track record across Africa, Spacefinish has partnered with organizations such as Google, Meta, PwC, Mastercard, Flutterwave, and UNDP to create future-focused spaces that inspire and enable.

#FeaturedPost