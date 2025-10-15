Will ChatGPT’s New Update Let Humans Fall In Love With AI?

OpenAI is set to permit mature content in ChatGPT, but only for users who verify their age.

The change, confirmed by CEO Sam Altman, is slated to roll out in December 2025.

Altman says that, in the past, ChatGPT was made “pretty restrictive” to protect users who might be in mental distress, which made the service less enjoyable for many.

In a post on Tuesday, he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “We made ChatGPT pretty restrictive to make sure we were being careful with mental health issues.

“We realize this made it less useful/enjoyable to many users who had no mental health problems, but given the seriousness of the issue, we wanted to get this right. Now that we have been able to mitigate the serious mental health issues and have new tools, we are going to be able to safely relax the restrictions in most cases.”

This decision marks a significant pivot for OpenAI amid concerns over user demand, content moderation, and safety.

Why The Shift?

OpenAI’s prior restriction policies were driven largely by concern for vulnerable users. The company has faced scrutiny after reports that ChatGPT sometimes formed dangerously intense relationships with users in crisis.

Altman acknowledged that the safeguards resulted in a less “fun” experience for normal users.

He said OpenAI has since developed “new tools” to mitigate serious mental-health risks, which gives the company confidence to ease restrictions in more cases.

In addition, OpenAI is introducing improved age prediction systems and parental control tools to manage under-18 exposure.

The company admits that when it is uncertain about a user’s age, it will default to the under-18 experience (i.e. stricter limits).

“In December, as we roll out age-gating more fully and as part of our 'treat adult users like adults' principle, we will allow even more, like erotica for verified adults,” Altman added via the post.

That means content will be opt-in and only made available to those who explicitly request it.

What Does This Mean For ChatGPT?

Until now, OpenAI’s policy documents generally prohibited “explicit or sexual content” unless used in controlled contexts (e.g. news, historical, scientific).

But this new approach will allow a broader range — only when the user opts in and verifies age.

Once the update goes live, verified adult users will be able to request erotic or mature content under certain constraints. This is a move away from previous blanket bans.

Users will also gain more control over tone and personality, choosing whether ChatGPT responds in a very human-like manner, uses emojis, or adopts a friendlier voice. But only if they want it.

The adult content mode is designed to be selective, with strict boundaries around non-consensual or illegal content.

That said, the company continues to bar certain types of content. For instance, sexual content involving minors is still strictly prohibited.

Is A Reality of Romantic Relationship With AI Finally Here?

Several movies, including popular cartoon series Boondocks, have portrayed a future where humans can have romantic relationships with artificial intelligence.

With Altman’s latest announcement, this future is looking increasingly possible.

The capacity of ChatGPT to allow erotic content offers users the chance to sexually bond with the AI. There’s no telling how users might explore this access, especially at a time when sexual preferences are radically democratised.

Boondocks Season 8 Episode 4 titled “I Dream of Siri,” portrays a reality where the character Robert Freeman falls in love with the artificial being “Siri,” which is the virtual assistant on iPhone.

