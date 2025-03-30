Talent outweighs criticism - Tinubu defends making ex-critic Bosun Tijani minister

President Bola Tinubu has defended his decision to appoint Bosun Tijani as Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy despite the latter's history of harsh criticisms against the government.

There was a widespread debate in the country after Tinubu nominated Tijani for a ministerial appointment. Many criticised him as unworthy due to his history of publicly criticising the President and the National Assembly.

The debate also set the tone for a gruelling screening Tijani underwent at the Senate, where he was confronted with evidence of his previous remarks deemed excessively critical.

But Tinubu has revealed the reason behind the 'controversial decision,' stating that his choice of Tijani underscored his belief in recognising talent, even among critics, as a means to drive national development.

He made this known while speaking at a special Iftar (breaking of the fast) held at the Presidential Villa on Saturday, March 29, 2025, to mark his 73rd birthday.

The President said he stuck to his decision to choose Tijani despite objections by his close confidantes, who had expressed concerns about his social media comments.

“When I picked him, it was tough. My very close confidantes, who had read his comments on social media, came to me and said, ‘No, never.’ I said, ‘Yes, he is talented.

“Because he criticises me and pours abuse on the parliament, it does not mean he has nothing to offer.

“Maybe his frustration at that time will drive him to contribute more to governance. And today, he is doing that, and I am very proud of him,” Tinubu stated.

Tijani recalls his first encounter with Tinubu

For his part, the Minister recounted his first encounter with the President, which came only after his confirmation as Minister by the Senate.

Though he had expected a scolding from Tinubu due to his public records, Tijani instead received the President's magnanimity and a charge to make an impact in his appointment.

“Before my appointment, I had never met Mr. President. But after my confirmation, he told me, ‘I have looked at your records and activism, and I have seen there is something in you. I am giving you the opportunity to represent your country and contribute to making it a better place.’

“I was expecting a proper scolding because of my records, but the magnanimity of the President is one that I experienced for the very first time in my life,” he said in a goodwill message.