Bandits loyal to Bello Turji kill villagers, abduct dozens in Sokoto

Communities in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State have come under renewed attacks by armed bandits loyal to the notorious kingpin Bello Turji, leaving several villagers dead and dozens abducted over three consecutive days.

The assaults, which began on Wednesday, August 14, and stretched into Friday, August 16, spread across multiple villages, deepening fears among locals who say peace negotiations being claimed in some quarters have done little to protect them.

According to residents, the gunmen struck on Wednesday along the Yankasuwa–Masawa road, ambushing travellers, halting vehicles, and abducting all passengers on board.

“They stopped us suddenly and took everyone,” a survivor recounted.

On Thursday, the attackers stormed Garki village, killing one person, abducting 16 others, and rustling three cows.

By Friday, the violence had escalated, with coordinated raids on Turtsawa and Faru villages, where 28 residents were kidnapped.

Families are still searching desperately for missing loved ones. A soldier and a vigilante member were among those killed in the series of raids.

Civil Society Cries Out

The Movement for Social Justice, a Sokoto-based civil society organisation, confirmed the incidents, stating that their monitoring showed repeated attacks within just four to five days.

“Our reports show multiple attacks in succession. It is possible some incidents have gone unreported,” the group said, urging the Sokoto State Government to act swiftly.

They described the killings and abductions as “unrestrained brutality” and offered prayers for the victims.

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters in Abuja last week dismissed reports that Turji had surrendered.

Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations, insisted that Turji remained on the wanted list, operating between Sokoto and Zamfara States.

Turji has long been accused of masterminding mass abductions and deadly raids across the North-West, leaving communities trapped in fear of further assaults.