Shehu Sani reacts to Senator Ireti’s silence on Natasha’s suspension

Former Nigerian senator Shehu Sani has revealed why Senator Ireti Kingibe did not support her female colleague, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, during the recent suspension saga in the Senate.

In a post on X, Sani urged Nigerians to refrain from attacking Ireti over her perceived inaction, explaining that she was already engaged in a tough battle with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

According to him, taking on another fight would have put Ireti in an untenable position.

“Some people are attacking Senator Ireti for not standing up to fight in the Senate. She is already being brutally fought at home by the FCT Minister.

"If she now picks another battle in the Senate, she will be at war both front and back. What will be left of her in that situation?” Sani wrote.

He emphasised the need for strategic decision-making in politics, stating that Ireti’s constituents would expect her to focus on their needs rather than engaging in endless confrontations.

“There are moments in life you have to choose the battles to fight and the ones to defer. If Ireti fights on both sides, she will be loved by social media, but her constituents will revolt against her that, ‘We didn’t send you to fight, we sent you to bring something to us and help us,’” he added.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was recently suspended by the Senate in a controversial decision, which many expected Ireti to challenge.