'Why the rush?' - Ndume questions Senate's speedy passage of Tinubu's Tax Reform Bill'

Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South, has expressed strong disapproval of President Bola Tinubu's controversial tax reform bills, which recently passed a second reading in the Senate.

Ndume, speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, criticised the presidency and lawmakers for what he described as a rushed process, questioning the motives behind the urgency.

“It is not that I am totally saying we should throw away the baby with the bathwater, but why the rush?” Ndume remarked, urging the presidency to heed the National Economic Council’s (NEC) recommendation to withdraw the bills for broader consultations.

The NEC, comprising state governors, had earlier advised Tinubu to reconsider the bills, but the president insisted on legislative deliberation.

Ndume compared the process to the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which he noted took years to pass despite its critical importance.

“The PIB was introduced when I was in the House of Representatives but wasn’t passed until years later when I was in the Senate. Why can’t we take the same deliberate approach with the tax reform bills?” he asked.

The Senator emphasised that his opposition stemmed from concerns about the bills’ timing, as many Nigerians grapple with economic hardships.

“I disagree with the timing because Nigerians are struggling to survive. It’s not about rejecting taxes; it’s about ensuring the right conditions are in place,” he explained, adding, “Our forefathers paid taxes, and we do too. But presenting these bills now feels like giving with one hand and taking with the other.”

Ndume dismissed claims that his opposition aimed to undermine President Tinubu, stating his goal was to safeguard the president’s legacy.

“This is not about hurting Tinubu. I want him to succeed,” he asserted.