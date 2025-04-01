Senator Natasha confirms Sallah's visit to Kogi constituents in historic homecoming

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has reaffirmed her commitment to visiting her Kogi Central constituency for the Sallah celebration, dismissing rumors that she had canceled the trip.

Her media team released a statement early Tuesday, April 1, confirming that the visit would proceed despite the Kogi State Government's recent ban on rallies and public gatherings due to security concerns.

“We are pleased to confirm that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Sallah visit to Kogi Central Senatorial District will proceed as planned. Despite rumors circulating online, there has been no official announcement from our office regarding the cancellation of this visit,” the statement read.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central in the Senate, encouraged her supporters to join her in celebrating Eid-el-Fitr, emphasising her commitment to engaging with her community.

“As the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan remains committed to engaging with her community and fostering a spirit of unity and cooperation,” the statement continued.

“Her dedication to the people of Kogi Central is unwavering, and she looks forward to celebrating Eid-el-Fitr with her constituents.”

Kogi govt bans public gatherings ahead of Natasha's homecoming

Her insistence on proceeding with the visit comes just hours after the Kogi State Government announced a ban on public gatherings, citing intelligence reports warning of potential security threats.

In a statement on Monday, March 31, the state Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, justified the ban, stating that intelligence reports suggested that some individuals were planning to “stage some violent rallies in the guise of political and religious agitations” in Kogi Central.

The state government also prohibited fishing and other activities after two people were reportedly killed in Kasemiya, Katubo, and Umozu Ette in Kogi West.