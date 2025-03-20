Senator Dickson: Tinubu’s emergency rule in Rivers unlikely to pass Senate vote

Senator Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa West has cast doubt on the National Assembly's approval of President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, stating that securing the required two-thirds majority vote would be highly unlikely.

Speaking on Arise Television, Dickson expressed serious constitutional concerns over Tinubu’s decision, which included suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, and swearing in a sole administrator.

The President cited security challenges as the basis for the emergency rule, but his actions have been met with widespread criticism, with many Nigerians calling it unconstitutional.

“The expectation is that even when a state of emergency is declared, it should be to strengthen and aid elected officials, not to replace them,” Dickson stated.

He further argued that the President’s declaration remains incomplete until it gains legislative approval.

“Whatever he has done, including swearing in a sole administrator, is inchoate. It has not crystallised. Legally and constitutionally, there is no effective emergency rule until the Senate and the House collectively approve it by a two-thirds majority.”

The Senator emphasized the difficulty of reaching this threshold, stating, “There may be some who are in support, but I can tell you, it will be a difficult thing to get it passed.”

He clarified that the two-thirds majority must be based on the total number of lawmakers, not just those present during the vote.

“This is not about Governor Fubara or Amaewule. It is not about party politics. For some of us, this is an ideological issue—a matter of protecting the sovereignty of the people of Rivers State and their democratic rights,” he asserted.