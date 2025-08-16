APC chieftain Sani Shinkafi escapes assassination attempt in Abuja

A former Zamfara State governorship candidate and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, narrowly escaped assassination in Abuja on Friday, August 15, after armed men attacked his convoy shortly after Friday prayers.

Shinkafi, who is also the Executive Director of Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development, recounted that his car was ambushed by masked gunmen dressed in black, armed with heavy weapons, and driving an unregistered black Prado Jeep.

“My life was threatened today when some persons dressed in black, wearing masks and carrying big guns blocked and attacked my car after Friday Mosque prayers in Abuja and zoomed off,” he said.

He attributed the attack to his “bold, principled and patriotic” positions on national security, particularly his vocal opposition to ransom payments for kidnapping victims in Zamfara State.

Shinkafi argued that ransoms only serve to strengthen criminal groups.

“The attack may not be unconnected with my views on national security, particularly in Zamfara State, where I urged families of kidnapped victims not to pay ransom,” he said, noting that his stance had angered bandit kingpin Turji Bello, who had openly threatened his life.

IGP Urged to Investigate Attack

Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun [NPF]

Appealing to security agencies, Shinkafi called on the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) to launch a full investigation.

“I appeal… to thoroughly investigate this unprovoked attempt on my life to unravel those behind it and their sponsors to face justice,” he urged.

Despite the threats, Shinkafi vowed not to be silenced.

“I am not deterred by intimidation and harassment in the quest for national security, peace, unity and social development,” he declared.

Shinkafi has previously served as Chairman of Zamfara’s Committee for the Prosecution of Bandits, among other security roles.

He maintained that Nigeria’s unity and progress must supersede partisan politics.

“Nigeria is the only country we have, we must join hands to make it great again,” he said.