Another bloody day in Zamfara - bandits strike community, Kill and abduct many

The Chediya community in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State came under siege Monday afternoon as armed bandits launched a deadly raid, killing several residents, abducting many others, and setting homes ablaze.

According to multiple eyewitness accounts and local security sources, the gunmen stormed the village in broad daylight, firing sporadically and causing residents to flee for safety.

Dozens of homes were looted, livestock rustled, and properties destroyed in the violent invasion that has once again spotlighted the unrelenting wave of insecurity in Nigeria's north-west.

Security analyst Bakatsine, who reported the incident on X (formerly Twitter), stated: “This afternoon, bandits invaded Chediya community in Tsafe LGA, Zamfara State.

"They killed people, abducted many, looted houses, rustled livestock, and set some houses ablaze… This is coming less than 24hrs after the Kucheri attack.”

Incessant banditry attacks in Zamfara

The attack in Chediya comes on the heels of a similar assault on the Kucheri community, also in Zamfara, underscoring the worsening security situation in the state.

Pulse Nigeria recently reported the killing of 10 people in the Kucheri assault, including women and children, by suspected armed herdsmen in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement or confirm the number of casualties in the latest Chediya attack, sparking public criticism over the perceived silence of security agencies and government officials.

These attacks follow a disturbing pattern of raids on rural communities in Zamfara, where just last week, over 25 villagers were reportedly killed in Maradun LGA during a coordinated strike.