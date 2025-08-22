Power play or good governance? Inside the Rivers State administrator's controversial report

In a recent report, the National Good Governance Advocates (NGGA), a civil society organisation, has presented a glowing appraisal of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas's tenure as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State.

The report, made public at a press conference in Abuja, champions Ibas's leadership for reportedly rescuing the state from a "brink of collapse" and restoring peace and stability after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency on March 18, 2025.

This narrative, while celebratory, warrants a critical look at the claims and the underlying political dynamics.

The NGGA report paints a stark picture of the preceding administration led by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, accusing it of plunging the state into chaos.

According to the group, Fubara’s administration was marked by a "brazen abuse of constitutional norms," including an alleged unlawful attempt to declare the seats of 27 lawmakers vacant. The report also attributes a resurgence of militancy and pipeline explosions to the Fubara era.

However, the NGGA asserts that under Ibas, these issues were swiftly quelled, with the report claiming a remarkable turnaround within a week.

While the report credits Ibas for significant infrastructural projects, such as the reconstruction of the State House of Assembly complex and the completion of the Mother and Child Hospital, these claims raise questions about the pace and transparency of such high-profile projects.

The report also vociferously defends Ibas against allegations of contract inflation and treasury looting, dismissing them as "fabricated fiction" orchestrated by Fubara's allies.

The NGGA's strong rebuttal and its characterisation of the allegations as "political propaganda" suggest a deep partisan divide.

The organisation's call for contractors to publicly refute the claims and its warning that Fubara’s “penchant for propaganda will once again plunge Rivers into political unrest” if he returns, underscore the intensely polarised political landscape.

The NGGA's report, while framed as an objective assessment of good governance, appears to serve a dual purpose: to validate the actions of the current administration and to discredit the one it replaced, blurring the line between advocacy and political commentary.