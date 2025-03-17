BREAKING: Rivers lawmakers take crucial decision as Fubara's impeachment looms

The political crisis in Rivers State has taken a dramatic turn as the State House of Assembly issued a notice of gross misconduct allegations against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu.

In a move that signals a potential impeachment process, the lawmakers, who are loyal to former governor and current FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, resolved to publish the allegations in three national newspapers.

Beyond the impeachment notice, the Assembly also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tammy Danagogo, over alleged extra-budgetary spending.

Speaking on the decision, a lawmaker who preferred anonymity stated, “We cannot turn a blind eye to financial irregularities and constitutional breaches in this administration. The people of Rivers State deserve accountability.”

The rift between Governor Fubara and the Assembly has been escalating since he assumed office in 2023.

Tensions worsened last week when lawmakers blocked his attempt to present the state’s 2025 budget, further straining relations.

A government official, reacting to the latest development, dismissed the allegations as a politically motivated attack.

“This is nothing but an orchestrated attempt to derail the administration. Governor Fubara remains committed to serving the people,” the official said.

As political uncertainty grips the state, observers fear that the crisis could disrupt governance and development efforts.