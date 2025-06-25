Rhodes-Vivour, Adeyanju slam Lagos over demolition of Peter Obi’s brother’s property

Prominent voices, including Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and human rights lawyer Deji Adeyanju, have condemned the demolition of a property belonging to the younger brother of former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The property, reportedly owned by Obi’s sibling, was demolished in the Ikeja area by the Lagos State Government.

Obi, in a statement issued Tuesday, June 24, decried the demolition as unlawful and called for accountability.

Reacting on Wednesday, June 25, Rhodes-Vivour, LP’s 2023 governorship candidate in Lagos, described the incident as a continuation of what he called “lawlessness and recklessness” under the state’s leadership.

“I am deeply saddened by this level of lawlessness and recklessness. It’s a notorious pattern of irresponsibility that has now been normalized by the parasitic culture of the ruling party,” Rhodes-Vivour posted on X (formerly Twitter).

He linked the government’s alleged disregard for due process to broader economic consequences for Nigeria.

“The cost has been the exit of multinationals and a drought in foreign direct investment. The consequence has been job losses and one of the highest poverty rates in the world,” he added.

‘Governed by Juvenile, Myopic Politicians’ — Rhodes-Vivour

Continuing his criticism, Rhodes-Vivour stressed the importance of protecting property rights.

“Lagos must be a state that values property rights and adheres strictly to the rule of law.

READ ALSO: Lagos govt to demolish illegal structures on Banana Island

“Unfortunately, the state is being governed by juvenile and myopic politicians preoccupied only with what they can extract from the system,” he said.

He concluded with a scathing rebuke: “It’s a total shame, and this recklessness should stand condemned by all. #OurLagos”

Adeyanju Demands Answers Over Alleged Political Targeting

Echoing the outrage, activist lawyer Deji Adeyanju questioned the legality and morality of the demolition on Facebook.

“Where are we heading in this country? Why was Peter Obi’s brother’s property demolished in Lagos?

“And he was not allowed to remove his property. What kind of politics is this, for God’s sake?” he asked.