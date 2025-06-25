'Nigeria is lawless' – Obi decries after brother's property demolished in Lagos

Former presidential candidate and ex-Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, has condemned what he described as “coordinated lawlessness” after a property owned by his younger brother was demolished in Lagos without any formal notice or legal order.
In a statement posted to Facebook on Tuesday, June 25, Obi revealed that his brother arrived at the company’s premises in Ikeja, Lagos, only to find demolition underway.
He said security personnel at the scene claimed they were acting on a court judgment, yet failed to produce any legal documents or demolition order.
“How do you sue an unknown person? How does a court issue a judgment in such a farce of a case?” Obi queried, disclosing that the judgment cited was allegedly against “unknown persons and squatters,” despite the property being a registered company site for over 15 years.
‘No Permit, No Names, No Justice’ – Obi Questions Due Process
Obi said he rushed from Abuja to Lagos upon receiving a distress call, only to be shocked by what he witnessed during the demolition.
He said contractors on-site could not identify who sent them, and no official from any government agency appeared to clarify the situation.
“The whole situation screamed of coordinated lawlessness and impunity,” Obi stated, adding that two men who later appeared only asked him to report to a police station, also without any court backing.
Drawing broader implications, Obi said the experience reflects what ordinary Nigerians endure and explains why foreign investors are reluctant to do business in the country.
“Someone told me he has investments in Ghana, Senegal, and Benin Republic but won’t touch Nigeria. His reason was clear: ‘Nigeria is a lawless country,’” Obi noted.
He concluded by affirming his commitment to a just and lawful society: “Any society where lawlessness overrides the rule of law is not destined to be a haven for investors.”