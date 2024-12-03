Reps investigate CBN's plan to retire 1,000 staff and ₦50bn payoff scheme

The House of Representatives has launched an investigation into the planned retirement of 1,000 staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Rep. Kama Nkemkama (LP-Ebonyi) during plenary on Tuesday. The motion is entitled, “Need to Investigate the Retirement of Over 1,000 Staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Associated ₦50 Billion Payoff Scheme.”

It would be recalled that a national media outlet announced on December 2 that the CBN planned to retire over 1,000 members of staff across various levels. The media report claimed that the retirement was part of the restructuring process under the CBN Governor’s leadership with a ₦50 billion payoff scheme to compensate the affected staff. Presenting the motion, Nkemkama stated that the sudden mass retirement of over 1,000 staff, including directors and senior management, raises critical questions. These, according to him, include the criteria for selection, transparency, and adherence to due process in line with public service guidelines and labour laws. He said that such a significant decision has socio-economic implications for the affected individuals, their dependents, and the broader economy.

This, he said, would potentially lead to increased unemployment and public dissatisfaction. He expressed worry that the reported payoff scheme amounting to ₦50 billion might lack sufficient accountability and oversight mechanisms. The lawmaker said that this would pose risks of mismanagement and abuse of public funds in a sector vital to Nigeria’s financial stability. Adopting the motion, the House, therefore, constituted a high-level ad hoc committee to investigate the planned mass retirement of over 1,000 staff of the CBN. The House stated that this was to ascertain the criteria, process, and legality of the exercise. The House said that it would also examine the ₦50 billion payoff scheme to ensure transparency, accountability, and proper utilisation of funds.