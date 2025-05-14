Okowa's VP pick sidelined loyal PDP leaders — Senate minority leader

The Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, has revealed that many members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were disheartened by the selection of former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

Moro, speaking in a recent interview, said that although he prefers not to engage in a war of words with Okowa, it was clear that his nomination as vice presidential candidate stirred dissatisfaction among party faithful.

“Let me tell you that some people felt so disappointed that he was picked as the party’s vice presidential candidate in the first place.

“We found out that there were other persons who have contributed much more to the party; persons who were more committed; persons that would have ordinarily helped the party to win the election,” Moro said

His comments follow Okowa’s recent public expression of regret for accepting the VP nomination, which Moro described as “unfortunate” and “uncharitable.”

Moro Slams Okowa’s Regret Over Atiku Running Mate Role

Condemning the former governor's remarks, Moro emphasised that Okowa actively sought the role and was not compelled into the arrangement.

“He was not forced, but he asked for it and he was given,” the Benue senator stated.

The fallout highlights continued tensions within the PDP following its loss in the 2023 general elections. Internal criticisms surface over strategic decisions made during the campaign.