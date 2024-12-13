Tinubu appoints Imo-born Nwakuche as acting Controller General of NCoS

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Sylvester Nwakuche as the Acting Controller General, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this followed the expiration of the tenure of the outgoing Controller-General, Haliru Nababa.

The appointment is contained in a statement by Ja’afaru Ahmed, Secretary to the Civil Defence, Immigration, Fire Service and Correctional Service Board, (CDCFIB), on Friday in Abuja.

According to Ahmed, the appointment will take effect on Sunday.

Ahmed said that Nwakuche’s appointment was a testament to his wealth of experience and dedication to the Service.

He said Tinubu charged Nwakuche to bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new capacity and ensure the continued transformation of the service.

Nwakuche, who hails from Oguta in Imo State, was born on November 26, 1966.

He is expected to build on the achievements of his predecessor while introducing new initiatives to further advance the mandate of the NCoS.

Until his appointment, Nwakuche was the Deputy Controller General(DCG) in charge of the Training and Staff Development Directorate, where he played a crucial role in shaping the training and development policies of the Service.