Presidency slams Senator Ndume for 'reckless' TV comments

The Presidency has issued a scathing response to recent comments by Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, representing Borno South, condemning what it described as his “reckless” statements on television.

Senator Ndume had alleged that President Bola Tinubu’s administration has been hijacked by a cabal of kleptocrats and “kakistocrats,” prompting an unusually sharp rebuke from Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

In a statement released on Monday, June 9, Onanuga dismissed Ndume’s claims as baseless and said the senator often gets his facts wrong.

“Ndume is entitled to his opinion, as a lone-wolf opposition within the APC, though he most often gets his facts wrong or builds his thesis on a specious, faulty foundation,” Onanuga stated.

Ndume accused of spreading fake news

Senator Ali Ndume. [Facebook]

The presidential aide cited a previous false claim by Ndume that former Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai, was ambushed by terrorists.

“A ranking Senator making reckless statements on TV cannot command the respect of any right-thinking person,” Onanuga added.

He particularly criticised Ndume’s use of the term “kakistocrats” to describe those in government, questioning whether the senator even understood the meaning of the word.

“Does he know the word’s meaning, or does he just like bandying terms?” Onanuga asked.

Onanuga emphasised that President Tinubu’s administration is staffed with many “competent aides,” many of whom he said were accomplished professionals before joining government service.

“They are doing a damn good job, reengineering the country’s economy to ensure it is put on a solid foundation for sustainable growth,” he concluded.