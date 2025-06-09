Ex-army chief Buratai survives Boko Haram attack in Borno

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai (rtd.), narrowly escaped an attack by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State, according to Senator Ali Ndume.

Ndume disclosed the incident during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Sunday, June 8, highlighting the escalating security challenges in the Northeast.

According to Ndume, the ex-Army chief’s convoy was ambushed by terrorists near a major military base on Friday, sparking a firefight between Buratai’s security detail and the insurgents.

“We are in a dire security situation. Just two days ago, Buratai was attacked at the front operations base in Borno. His team responded gallantly, but the insurgents managed to destroy several military assets.” Ndume warned.

Ndume raises security alarm - demands Tinubu's action

While the exact number of casualties remains unclear, Ndume said the insurgents specifically targeted Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPVs), tanks, and machine guns.

“Insurgents now move freely, torching and stealing military equipment. It is becoming a full-blown crisis,” he added.

Ndume expressed deep concern over the increasing boldness of Boko Haram fighters and called for a stronger military response to curb the violence.

“The situation in Borno is deteriorating rapidly. We must step up our approach against the terrorists to restore peace and stability,” he warned.

The attack comes amid renewed fears over the security situation in the Northeast, where Boko Haram and its splinter groups continue to pose a serious threat.

Buratai, who led the Nigerian Army from 2015 to 2021, was travelling under heavy security when his convoy was targeted.