Presidency slams Jonathan, Soyinka for condemning Fubara, lawmakers’ suspension

The Federal Government has responded to criticism from former President Goodluck Jonathan and Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka over the emergency rule imposed in Rivers State, defending the decision as necessary to restore order.

Jonathan had warned that suspending elected officials in the state could damage Nigeria’s democratic reputation, while Soyinka argued that the move undermined federalism.

However, the presidency dismissed these concerns, insisting that the action was taken in line with constitutional provisions to prevent a total breakdown of governance.

Reacting, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, said while Soyinka and Jonathan were respected statesmen, their opinions were personal.

He said, “Professor Wole Soyinka and former President Goodluck Jonathan are respected statesmen. Like many Nigerians who have offered varied opinions on the President’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, the two distinguished Nigerians have also offered their views.

“President Tinubu has a country to govern, and he has exercised his power under the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“President Tinubu has a duty to preserve Nigeria's corporate existence. He won’t allow any part of the country or state to descend into chaos.

“The Supreme Court ruled that there is no functioning government in Rivers State known to the constitution of Nigeria. President Tinubu won’t fail in his sacred duty to protect and preserve the country.”

The statement also justified the appointment of retired Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok-Ette Ibas, as sole administrator, stressing that his role was to stabilise governance until normalcy could be restored.

Two days after the emergency was declared, the National Assembly ratified the decision, though some lawmakers voiced strong opposition. The Federal Government maintains that the measure was not intended to undermine democracy but to protect the state from further instability.