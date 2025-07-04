Tinubu’s power surge: Over 140 opposition politicians defect to APC without election

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership has triggered an unprecedented political shift, with over 140 elected officials from opposition parties defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in under two years, without a single national election.

The mass realignments, cutting across states and legislative levels, are being hailed by supporters as a resounding vote of confidence in the president’s style of governance.

According to Comrade Bamidele Atoyebi, Convenor of the BAT Ideological Group, “This wave of support is not a coincidence. It is a direct result of President Tinubu’s performance, maturity, and inclusive style of leadership.”

Delta, Edo and Akwa Ibom Lead the Political Exodus

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and the Speaker of teh state's House of Assembly Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori (Summit Nigeria)

Some of the most dramatic shifts have occurred in Delta, Edo, and Akwa Ibom States.

In April 2025, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, elected under the PDP, defected to the APC, followed by Speaker Emomotimi Guwor and 21 state lawmakers.

Six PDP House of Representatives members from Delta also joined the ruling party, citing the president’s leadership.

Similarly, in Edo, a post-election wave saw Speaker Blessing Agbebaku and multiple PDP lawmakers and council chairmen switch allegiance to the APC.

Akwa Ibom’s political realignment climaxed in June 2025 when Governor Umo Eno joined the APC, trailed by 24 state assembly members and a slate of federal lawmakers.

“These decisions confirm that APC’s growth under Tinubu is not just at the top—it’s spreading to grassroots lawmakers as well,” Atoyebi stated.

Tinubu Effect Hits National Assembly

The National Assembly has not been immune to the political reshuffling. APC’s Senate tally has grown from 59 to 69, with high-profile defections from Delta, Akwa Ibom, Kebbi, Kaduna, Edo, and Kano.

In the House of Representatives, 30 members, including those from the PDP, NNPP, YPP, and Labour Party, have crossed over to the APC.

“The lawmakers are from all zones—north, south, east, and west—yet now united under one banner: President Tinubu’s APC,” Atoyebi noted.

Beyond party politics, analysts believe President Tinubu’s reform agenda is winning the hearts of governors and legislators alike.

Atoyebi emphasised Tinubu’s financial devolution strategy and administrative restructuring, stating: “His approach is empowering state governments and even local councils. Governors are seeing meaningful improvements in their state finances.”

He argued that even without political appointments, many leaders are gravitating toward Tinubu’s administration due to tangible economic results.

“If decisions were made purely on the economic wellbeing of states, nearly all 36 governors would stand behind President Tinubu,” he claimed.

Critics, Caution and a Counter-Narrative

While some critics warn that such mass defections could undermine Nigeria’s democratic diversity, Atoyebi dismissed those concerns.

“These politicians are not being forced—they are freely choosing to join a government that is delivering,” he said.

He concluded that Tinubu’s influence is unparalleled in Nigeria’s democratic history.