Tinubu is a good person, let him do a second term - Tompolo appeals to Northerners

Former militant leader Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has called on northern political leaders to back President Bola Tinubu’s reelection bid in 2027.

Tompolo, who recently declared his support for Tinubu’s second term, described the President as a good leader with the experience needed to move Nigeria to greater heights. He appealed during an interview with Arise Television, amid growing opposition led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku, alongside former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai and other northern leaders, is reportedly pushing for a coalition aimed at defeating Tinubu and the ruling party in the upcoming election.

However, Tompolo urged the North to give Tinubu the same opportunity former President Muhammadu Buhari enjoyed by allowing him to complete eight years in office. He vowed to personally visit northern states to drum up support for the President’s reelection.

“We will do our part, even go out of our boundary to the northern part of Nigeria to talk to our brothers so that he will get his second tenure. Tinubu is a good person; he has the experience to bring this country to a higher level,” Tompolo said.

“I am travelling across all the northern states to appeal to them. Buhari spent eight years. We must allow Tinubu to complete his eight years too. There is no need for anybody to say we have a monopoly of power. By the grace of God, everybody will support us.”