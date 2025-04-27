'Invest your votes in Tinubu in 2027' - Deputy Speaker Kalu appeals to Igbos

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has urged the people of the South-East to back President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office, saying he deserves a re-election in 2027.

Kalu argued that Tinubu has done enough to earn another four-year term in office due to his transformative strides in economic, social, and political reforms in the last two years.

He made this known while receiving members of the Tinubu Mandate Support Group (TMSG) and Club 17 Initiative during courtesy visits in Umuahia, Abia state capital.

He described Tinubu as a good product to sell for a second term, appealing to Igbos to invest their votes in the former Lagos State Governor during the 2027 presidential election.

“That was a good motivation, thank you. You’re the partners we’ve been waiting for. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a good product to be sold for a second term,” Kalu was quoted in a statement by his media aide, Udora Orizu.

“I believed in him a long time ago, but he first believed in me and started assisting me before I met him. I was one of those who went to meet him and beg him to run for president.

“I will continue to stand by him. He’s a progressive Nigerian who wants to leave a legacy. God blessed him; he came to make a good shift in the way the nation is built. He loves and is intentional about the country. He’s doing a lot that has never been done.

“Our business is to tell the people the good work of President Tinubu’s agenda. Igbos should come together. Let’s give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu all the support that he needs.

“We should invest our votes where there’s progress, and that’s Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It’s on his mandate that we’re going to stand as Ndi Igbo. He came and started giving us relevance, bringing us closer.”

For his part, TMSG Chairman Armstrong Okoronkwo assured the Deputy Speaker that the group would work to ensure Tinubu's re-election.

“We are happy to associate with you; our focus is to go from house to house to tell them about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Tell them what he’s doing for South East and for Abia State in particular,” Okoronkwo said.