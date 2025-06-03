APC chieftain Balami reacts to Tinubu, Zulum's approach amid insecurity

A prominent youth leader in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Isaac Balami, has urged Nigerians to exercise patience with President Bola Tinubu as he navigates the country through significant challenges.

In a personally signed statement, Balami praised Tinubu for his performance during his first two years in office, acknowledging that while the nation still faces obstacles, the administration’s efforts offer hope for the future.

“Rebuilding takes time,” he said, “especially after years of incompetent leadership.”

Balami also commended Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, lauding his courage in confronting insecurity head-on.

“Any governor who accompanies the military to engage enemies is selfless and understands modern leadership,” he stated.

Highlighting Tinubu’s achievements, Balami cited recent reforms and initiatives that, he claimed, have improved the economy.

“Inflation recently dropped by 8 per cent, crashing the prices of tomatoes, maize, rice, and other food items,” he noted.

Balami Hails Tinubu's Tax Reform Policies

He also praised Tinubu’s tax reforms, mining sector revival, and the autonomy granted to local governments.

Balami expressed particular appreciation for Tinubu’s inclusive policies towards the youth.

“The youth constituency which I represent has enjoyed massive support,” he said.

However, he added, “like Oliver Twist, we will continue to ask for more representations.”

On security, Balami acknowledged a recent rise in violence as elections approach, but urged the president not to be discouraged.

“It would be rash to forget Mr. President’s efforts that returned many Borno farmers to their farms,” he said.

He also praised Zulum’s leadership, highlighting his Disarmament, Demobilisation, Deradicalisation, Rehabilitation, Reconciliation, and Reintegration (DDDRRR) initiatives, which he said had allowed farmers to return safely to their fields.

Calling for continued collaboration between the federal and state governments, Balami urged both leaders to sustain efforts to degrade insurgents.