Reps: Is Abbas, Umoh, Goodhead lower chamber saints? Benue Lawmaker reveals

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has described Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, Dr Patrick Umoh, and Hon. Boma Goodhead as the only Nigerians he considers truly honest in today’s political climate.

Agbese, who represents Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State, made the remarks during a live interview on NTA Network’s programme Insight, where he praised the trio for what he termed their “rare leadership qualities.”

His comments come amid heightened scrutiny of the National Assembly over issues of transparency, recruitment controversies, and alleged divisions within the chamber.

Invoking spiritual imagery to highlight Abbas’s character, Agbese said: “I’ve not seen any angel before, but if there is someone that looks like an angel from what I have read from my religious and theological materials, then it is the Speaker, Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas.”

He further stressed Abbas’s reputation for impartiality and firmness, stating: “He’s a man who believes white is white and black is black. He’s a man who does things without fear or favour. He leads in such a way that members are satisfied.”

Agbese expressed absolute trust in the Speaker’s leadership, adding that his colleagues also share confidence in Abbas’s ability to represent the parliament’s interests at all levels.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas. [Facebook]

Beyond Abbas, Agbese named two other lawmakers as exemplars of honesty: Dr Patrick Umoh, representing Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim/Obot Akara Federal Constituency in Akwa Ibom, and Hon. Boma Goodhead, representing Asari-Toru in Rivers State.

“If I’m asked to name two or three honest Nigerians, I will tell you number one is the Rt Hon Speaker, second is Dr Patrick Umoh, and third is Hon. Boma Goodhead,” he declared.

