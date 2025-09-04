Tajudeen Abbas ranked as most loved Speaker in recent history

A new survey of members of the House of Representatives has rated Speaker Tajudeen Abbas of the 10th Assembly as the most admired presiding officer in Nigeria’s recent democratic history.

The survey, conducted among 50 lawmakers — 25 returning and 25 first-term members — revealed strong approval of Abbas’ leadership style, widely described as “inclusive, accessible, and reform-driven.”

Lawmakers across party lines praised Abbas for fostering unity, strengthening legislative processes, and ensuring that even first-time members feel valued.

A first-term lawmaker noted: “As a new member, you would ordinarily expect to be sidelined, but Speaker Abbas has shown us that the House belongs to all of us. He reaches out, he listens, and he makes us feel like equal stakeholders. That’s something rare in parliamentary politics.”

A returning member added, “I have served under three different Speakers, but Tajudeen Abbas is different. He treats everyone with respect and consults widely before major decisions are taken. That has endeared him to members across divides.”

The survey also credited the current House under Abbas with boosting oversight and legislative output, pointing to the higher number of motions moved and bills passed in two years compared to previous assemblies.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas. [Facebook]

Still, a minority of respondents expressed reservations, wishing the Speaker were more confrontational with the executive. An opposition member from Rivers State remarked, “We respect Speaker Abbas, but we would like a Speaker who is more aggressive in challenging the executive. That is the only point where we feel he could be bolder.”

Despite such views, many legislators highlighted his neutrality as his strongest asset. A PDP member from Kebbi State said, “His leadership does not favour PDP or APC. That impartiality is why we love him. Everyone feels represented, and politics does not interfere with the work of the House.”

Beyond legislative output, members also lauded Abbas for reforms in welfare and working conditions. Through the House Committee on House Services, offices have been modernised, with WiFi, improved facilities, and better equipment. “Gone are the days we worked in offices without functioning air conditioning. Today, under Abbas, our offices are fully equipped, and members are happy,” said one lawmaker.

Others pointed to his decentralisation of power, empowering committees and chairmen to operate effectively, while several lawmakers praised his intellectual depth, crediting his academic background for a “methodical approach to debates and policy-making.”