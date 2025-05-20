2027: Peter Obi to declare presidential bid as Atiku's alliance talks collapse

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi is poised to declare his candidacy for the 2027 presidential election following the breakdown of coalition talks with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, multiple sources have confirmed.

Obi, who finished third in the contentious 2023 presidential election, is expected to formally announce his 2027 bid within days and may unveil a new political platform distinct from the Labour Party.

According to sources familiar with the ongoing consultations, the former Anambra State governor has categorically ruled out playing a subordinate role in any alliance, effectively ending speculation about a possible joint ticket with Atiku.

Dr. Chekwas Okorie, elder statesman and founding national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), confirmed Obi’s imminent declaration, stating, “Peter Obi will not run as anyone’s running mate. He led his team in a three-day meeting with Atiku’s team, and they could not agree on the vice-presidential offer being speculated in the media.”

Talks between both camps culminated in a recent high-stakes meeting in London, attended by Obi’s aides and a delegation led by former Kaduna State governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. Insiders said the meeting ended without resolution.

With Obi now forging his own path, Atiku is reportedly in advanced negotiations with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), led by Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu. There are strong indications that Atiku may contest on the ADC platform if reconciliation with Obi remains elusive.

“The new ADC will include a substantial part of the old CPC (Congress for Progressive Change) network. This is shaping up into a three-horse race for 2027,” Okorie said

He also hinted at internal realignments within the ADC to accommodate Atiku’s political aspirations, revealing that former ministers and key figures aligned with the defunct CPC are gravitating toward the party under the influence of El-Rufai and former Attorney-General Abubakar Malami.

When contacted, ADC National Chairman Chief Nwosu confirmed that several political figures had approached the party but declined to confirm any specific discussions with Atiku.

“The party’s flag bearer for 2027 will emerge through our national convention and primary election,” he said.

Both Obi’s and Atiku’s camps dismissed reports of a supposed joint ticket as baseless fabrications.

“There is no such agreement. What I can officially confirm to you is that they’re working seriously with all the opposition leaders to build a very viable coalition platform… but the process is ongoing and not yet public,” said Paul Ibe, Atiku’s spokesperson.

Obi breaks silence on alleged VP offer from Atiku

Obi, meanwhile, has insisted that his political drive is not rooted in personal ambition. During a visit to the Anglican Bishop of Kubwa Diocese in Abuja, he emphasised the need to focus on Nigeria’s social and economic crises.

“I am in a coalition against hunger, in coalition against poverty, in coalition against the bad state of health. Politics for me is not about position; it is about doing the right thing.

“In this country, we talk about politics and abandon what we should be talking about. What we should be talking about is how we are going to educate the children," Obi stated.