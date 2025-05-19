2027: Obi breaks silence on alleged VP offer from Atiku

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has addressed speculation linking him to a potential 2027 alliance with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, suggesting he may become Atiku’s running mate.

Obi responded during a public appearance in Kubwa, Abuja, where he donated to a school and hospital project spearheaded by the Anglican Church.

While he did not directly confirm or deny the alleged arrangement, he hinted that his political focus remains unchanged.

“You can make of the report what you want. But I’m in a coalition against bad governance, hunger, and poverty,” Obi told journalists.

His statement comes amid reports that Atiku proposed a one-term presidency with Obi as his vice-presidential running mate in a power-sharing deal aimed at the 2027 general election.

According to sources cited in the reports, the two men met privately in the United Kingdom earlier this year to discuss the possibility.

Atiku's alleged 1-term truce

The report further claimed that Atiku was willing to formalise the arrangement in writing and had expressed readiness to serve just one term.

Obi was said to be receptive but reportedly asked for time to consult his political base before making any commitments.

As speculation continues to swirl, Obi’s remarks suggest he prioritises policy-driven alliances over personal political ambition, at least for now.