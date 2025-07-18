PDP threatens to expel Wike over alleged anti-party conduct

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed it is moving forward with plans to expel the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over allegations of anti-party behaviour.

This disclosure was made by the PDP’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, during an interview with Arise News.

Abdullahi stated that a disciplinary committee had been constituted to investigate numerous petitions filed against the former governor of Rivers State.

“The last time I checked, he [Wike] was still a member of the PDP; he hasn’t come out to denounce his membership,” Abdullahi remarked.

“But he’s coming with some disadvantages, as many have observed. Probably, the PDP would be better off if he had left.”

L-R: PDP acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. [Facebook]

He affirmed that the party was ready to purge itself of elements impeding its progress, stressing that anyone working against PDP’s interests “is better off out of the party.”

Abdullahi added, “Certainly, the PDP will not have just one person, not a single person that has that capacity to put the PDP into shame.

"Whatever they’ve done, we’ve put a committee in place which we’re still reviewing, to deal with those dissenting voices.”

He confirmed that Wike was among those being investigated, saying, “Once the committee comes up with its decision… certainly there’ll be no stopping us from doing so. We’ll get rid of them.”

The development comes amid growing internal tensions within the PDP, which have been further intensified by the announcement of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s resignation from the party earlier this week.