PDP loses another key South-East chieftain as ex-Aviation minister resigns from party

A prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-East, Osita Chidoka, has announced his resignation from the opposition party.

Chidoka, a former Minister of Aviation who also served as the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has been one of the founding members of the PDP.

He disclosed his decision to leave the opposition party during his appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, November 29, 2024.

He said he decided to quit partisan politics to focus on his non-profit organisation, Athena Centre to join hands with other well-meaning Nigerians interested in transforming the nation's political system.

“Earlier today, I sent a letter to my ward in Anambra State resigning officially from the PDP. I am leaving the PDP, I am leaving politics for some time, I am focusing on the Athena Centre,” Chidoka said on the programme.

“I will work in concert with other Nigerians who want us to reform the political system to bring evidence-based governance and to support it. So, effective today, I am no longer a member of the Peoples Democratic Party,” he stated.

Chidoka cites irregularities in Edo election

The former Minister also presented his foundation's findings on the recently held Edo State Governorship election, in which the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Monday Okpebholo, emerged victorious against his closest challenger, Asue Ighodalo of the PDP.

The centre indicted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over alleged compromise, claiming there was substantial evidence of systemic rigging.

“The evidence of systemic rigging observed in this election is so substantial that we cannot call the results.

“The evidence of systemic rigging is so substantial that we think that this election should not be allowed to stand. If this stands, then there is no election in 202," Chidoka said.