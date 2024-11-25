PDP crisis: Opposition lawmakers leak details of Damagum, Wike's alliance

Opposition lawmakers have accused the acting national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, and ex-Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike of orchestrating a scheme to weaken the party and maintain Damagum's leadership until 2027.

The allegations were made during a press conference in Akokwa, Imo State, on Sunday, November 24.

The coalition’s spokesperson, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, stated that PDP leaders, including its National Working Committee (NWC) and state chairmen, were collaborating to undermine the opposition’s effectiveness.

He alleged that their plan involved delaying the appointment of a substantive national chairman and endorsing President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

“Damagum’s continued stay is a strategy to foist a weak leadership on the party. They have turned the PDP into an errand platform for the ruling party,” Ugochinyere said.

He further accused PDP leaders of cosying up to All Progressives Congress (APC) officials, including holding secret meetings abroad.

Criticising the PDP's lack of opposition against the ruling party, Ugochinyere declared, “Our national leaders now frolic in the APC minister’s bedroom while Nigerians suffer. This is not the leadership the PDP needs at this critical time.”

The coalition condemned repeated delays in holding the PDP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting. Initially set for August 15, the meeting has been rescheduled multiple times, and no new date has been announced.

The NEC was expected to finalise leadership changes by selecting a chairman from the North-Central zone.

“They’ve made countless excuses to shift the NEC meeting. This sabotage only benefits those conspiring against the PDP,” Ugochinyere added.